Mission trip allows Mercer to get in extra work in preparation for 2017-18 season

Bob Hoffman has made a lot of trips during his time as a basketball coach.
But Mercer’s head coach says the trips that stand out are the ones overseas, working to help others. He will get another chance at one of those trips as he and his Bears head to the Dominican Republic for a mission trip and four games that go along with it.
The Bears leave for the Dominican Republic on Aug. 1.
“You can never put a value or a thing that you can put in your mind of what it’s worth when you go overseas because you get stretched in all different ways, whether it’s the food or the accommodations or working, serving others,” said Hoffman, who is entering his 10th season at Mercer. “That’s an amazing thing, and it’s something you remember for the rest of your life. I know those are the trips I remember more than any other trips I’ve ever taken is when I’ve been overseas playing ball and serving others, getting a chance to give back a little bit, and that’s what these guys are going to be able to do.
“We’re thrilled we’re at a university where that’s important to them. The university itself it’s important to; for me and my program, we’ve done it everywhere I’ve ever been, and I’m excited about getting started.”
The Bears get 10 extra practices to get ready for the trip.
“Really thrilled about our group and about how hard they’re working,” Hoffman said Saturday during the second practice to prepare for the trip. “The enthusiasm is tremendous in practice, and they’re really excited about getting going.”
Mercer has six seniors on the roster in Jordan Strawberry, Stephon Jelks, Demetre Rivers, Desmond Ringer, Ria’n Holland and Rashad Lewis. During the offseason, Hoffman added Dale Layer to the coaching staff. Layer has won more than 350 games as the head coach at Queens (North Carolina), Colorado State and Liberty.
“There’s a lot to learn, and we’re two days in,” Hoffman said. “Theoretically with the guys having so much experience back we could play. But we’re changing a few things, changing a little bit defensively, a little bit of offense, and we get to experiment a little bit with the four games we’ll be playing in the Dominican. So it’s a great time for Mercer basketball.”
