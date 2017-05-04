Trip to Pacific Northwest on agenda for Mercer men’s soccer

A trip to the state of Washington will be part of the Mercer men’s soccer schedule in 2017.
The program announced Thursday that last season’s Southern Conference champion will spend a week in the Pacific Northwest in early September. The Bears will take on Seattle on Sept. 7 and face Washington three days later.
The 18-game slate also includes non-conference road trips to Georgia State (Aug. 25), South Carolina (Aug. 28) and Georgia Southern (Sept. 23).
Mercer’s non-conference home games include Winthrop (Sept. 1), Gardner-Webb (Sept. 3) and Presbyterian (Sept. 13).
The Bears will host the final rounds of Southern Conference Tournament Nov. 10-12.
“This schedule is full of quality matches and challenges that we are looking forward to as a team,” Mercer head coach Brad Ruzzo said in a release. “I believe that we have a good balance of home, neutral and away contests that put us up against different types of teams.
“It will be fun to face South Carolina for the second straight year, and our trip to Washington will give our veteran-led team a chance to play against some challenging opponents.”
Mercer men’s soccer schedule
Aug. 14: at Belmont, 1 p.m. (exhibition)
Aug. 17: North Florida, 7 p.m. (exhibition)
Aug. 25: at Georgia State, 7 p.m.
Aug. 28: at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1: Winthrop, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 3: Gardner-Webb, 2:30 p.m.
Sept. 7: at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Sept. 10: at Washington, 4 p.m.
Sept. 13: Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23: at Georgia Southern 7 p.m.
Sept. 26: at Wofford, 7 p.m.#
Sept. 30: VMI, 7 p.m.#
Oct. 3: at Furman, 7 p.m.#
Oct. 7: UNC Greensboro, 7 p.m.#
Oct. 10: at East Tennessee State 7 p.m.#
Oct. 14: Wofford, 7 p.m.#
Oct. 17: Furman, 7 p.m.#
Oct. 21: at UNC Greensboro, 7 p.m.#
Oct. 24: East Tennessee State, 7 p.m.#
Oct. 28: at VMI, 7 p.m.#
Nov. 4: Southern Conference Tournament, first round
Nov. 10-12: Southern Conference Tournament at Mercer
#Southern Conference game
