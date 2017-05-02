Mercer football hires pair of assistant coaches

Mercer football head coach Bobby Lamb added two assistant coaches to his staff Tuesday.
Lamb announced the addition of La’Donte Harris as the receivers coach and Josh Reardon as the safeties coach.
Harris has spent the past four seasons at Gardner-Webb, while Reardon has spent the past three seasons at Connecticut.
Harris also has coached at North Georgia, and he worked at Clemson after his playing career with the Tigers. He replaces Chino Fontenette.
“La’Donte Harris has a great background not only as a coach but also brings a great knowledge of the region,” Lamb said. “I have known him for several years and am excited to finally get a chance to work with him on the same staff. He will bring a lot of excitement and knowledge to our receiver room.”
Reardon, who played at Central Michigan, coached cornerbacks at UConn and has also coached at Holy Cross (outside linebackers) and Sacred Heart (defensive coordinator/secondary). He replaces Mitch Doolittle, who left the Bears to become the defensive coordinator at Presbyterian.
“Josh has experience at both the FBS and FCS levels and will be a tremendous asset to our coaching staff,” Lamb said. “He knows what is required to succeed at any level and will bring a lot of knowledge of the game to our secondary.”
