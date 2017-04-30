UNC Greensboro handles Mercer in series finale

The Mercer Bears got a great pitching performance from starter Kevin Coulter, but the bullpen could not hold the lead as UNC Greensboro scored eight runs in the seventh inning and cruised to a 12-3 win Sunday.
Coulter went 6 2/3 innings and left with a 2-1 lead, but UNC Greensboro had eight consecutive hitters reach base against four Mercer relievers. Ben Spitznagel and Michael Goss homered in the seventh.
Mercer (36-11) dropped to 15-3 in the Southern Conference and had its streak of 17 weekend series wins snapped, as UNC Greensboro took two of the three games this weekend.
“I think in our 36 wins those guys in the bullpen have played a part in probably 30 of them, and they have been great, but Sunday was not great for them,” Mercer head coach Craig Gibson said. “But we will recharge our batteries and get ready for Wofford.
“I thought Kevin Coulter was unbelievable (Sunday), and he was a huge bright spot. I just can’t say enough good things about him and I can’t wait to see what he does against Wofford.”
UNC Greensboro had five hits off of Coulter in the first three innings, including a solo homer by Devin Ruiz, but Coulter settled down and retired nine of the 10 batters he face in innings four through six. Trey Truitt knocked in a run in the second, and Mercer took a 2-1 lead in the third when Alex Hanson singled and later scored on a fielder’s choice.
Coulter retired two of the first three batters in the seventh, but his pitch count had reached 116 and he gave way to Nick Spear, who gave up a two-run homer to Spitznagel. The flood gates then opened for UNC-Greensboro.
“We felt good when we took Coulter out because Spear has been so good for us this year,” Gibson said. I think he was 6-0 coming into this game, but (Sunday) he gives up the home run and walked two batters and after that we just couldn’t stop them. UNC Greensboro is a very good offensive club.”
Mercer does not play again for 12 days because of final exams, and Gibson said the break is coming at the perfect time.
“I think the break is really important because we have played a lot lately and had some extra-inning games,” Gibson said. “Every game is important because we are chasing the one seed in the conference and are chasing an at-large bid, so we haven’t had any easy ones. We can get away for a few weeks and get ready for the stretch run.”
Florida 4, Georgia 3
J.J. Schwarz’ early two-run homer helped Florida edge Georgia in Athens.
Florida got an early two-run home run from Schwarz and picked up single runs in the fourth and sixth. Starting pitcher Jackson Kowar had seven innings of shutout baseball for Florida..
Georgia (17-28, 5-16) heads to Kentucky this weekend.
