Mercer wins sixth straight, topping Samford

Mercer built up a seven-run lead Saturday before cruising to a 9-6 victory over Samford at OrthoGeorgia Park to extend its winning streak to six games.
The Bears (27-6, 7-1 Southern Conference) scored two runs in the first, two runs in the third and three more in the fifth to take early control. Austin Cox threw six innings of three-hit work, striking out nine in improving to 3-1.
Nick Spear picked up his fifth save. Charlie Madden and Hunter Bening homered, with Bening connecting on a three-run shot in the fifth as part of a four-RBI game.
The series concludes at 1 p.m. on Sunday, with the next home game after that slated for April 25 against Georgia Southern.
Missouri 6, Georgia 1
Georgia played in front of the second-largest crowd in NCAA history (33,025) as the Bulldogs made their SunTrust Park debut.
The Bulldogs scored their lone run on a sacrifice fly in the second inning, which gave them the lead until Missouri’s Trey Harris connected on a three-run homer in the fourth.
Michael Curry scored Georgia’s lone run and went 3-for-3. Chase Adkins (4-3) took the loss.
Georgia (14-19, 4-8 SEC) hosts Georgia Tech at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in a game televised by the SEC Network.
Notre Dame 4, Georgia Tech 3
Georgia Tech dropped its second straight 4-3 contest in Indiana.
Notre Dame scored four runs in the second inning on Kyle Fiala’s grand slam. The Yellow Jackets picked up runs in the fourth, eighth and ninth innings, but they stranded two runners in the ninth.
Wade Bailey went 3-for-4 with a run scored for Georgia Tech, which wraps up the series at noon on Sunday.
