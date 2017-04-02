Mercer finishes off sweep of Furman

0:37 Police find shell casings at scene of boy's shooting Pause

1:21 I-75 wreck survivor tells what she did when airborne car headed for her.

1:46 Fireworks cap off Party on the Green at Wesleyan

1:13 Scenes from the opening ceremonies of Cherry Blossom Festival

1:23 Fun at the Macon Mud Run

2:21 P&Z defers decision on Vineville restaurants

0:24 Dickey looking for wins in new Braves stadium

1:41 How did Bibb County schools get to where they are today?

2:03 Cherry Blossom Festival hits high notes on Parade