Mercer finishes off sweep of Furman

Alex Crotty’s double led to the decisive run Sunday as Mercer defeated Furman 7-6 in 10 innings to finish off a Southern Conference sweep in Greenville, South Carolina.
Crotty led off the 10th with a double, later scoring on a JT Thomas grounder with the bases loaded.
Mercer (24-6, 5-1 conference) led 6-5 heading into the bottom of the ninth, but Furman (11-15, 1-5) scored a run on a fielder’s choice to extend the game.
Josh Knies (2-0) claimed the victory in relief. Charlie Madden had a solo home run, while Crotty had a two-run double in the second inning.
“Sundays are tough to win on,” Mercer head coach Craig Gibson said in a release. I thought (Furman) played really well (Sunday). We had some chances early on against their starter but eventually just had to dig in and ended up having some good at-bats late.”
Georgia 3, Tennessee 1
The Bulldogs won the weekend series in Knoxville, Tennessee, scoring all three of its runs in the fourth.
Will Proctor had an RBI double, while Mitchell Webb and Aaron Schunk drove runs home with base hits for the Bulldogs (13-16, 3-6 SEC).
Tennessee (15-10, 1-8) got a solo home run in the fourth from Dom Thornton.
Chase Adkins picked up the win, striking out 10, Blake Cairnes earned his third save.
Clemson 13, Georgia Tech 6
Fifth-ranked Clemson scored all of its runs in the first three innings in the ACC series finale.
Wade Bailey, Trevor Craport and Ryan Peurifoy each had two hits for Georgia Tech (15-11, 4-8 conference). Both of Bailey’s hits were doubles.
The Yellow Jackets used nine pitchers, with starter Ben Schniederjans (1-2) allowed six runs on four hits and three walks in a little more than an inning.
Reed Rohlman homered twice for Clemson as part of a 3-for-5, seven-RBI performance. Clemson starter Pat Krall improved to 5-0.
Comments