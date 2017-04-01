Mercer keeps rolling, tops Furman on road

Robert Broom earned his second relief win in as many days Saturday as Mercer beat Furman 5-3 on Saturday in Greenville, South Carolina.
Ryan Hagan went 3-for-5 with two RBI for the Bears, homering on the game’s second pitch. Trey Truitt added an RBI double in the seventh that gave the Bears the go-ahead run, and JT Thomas had a solo homer in the eighth.
Broom (5-1) threw 3 1/3 innings in relief of Austin Cox. He struck out five and got out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth.
The win gives Mercer (23-6, 4-1 Southern Conference) its 14th straight weekend series win.
“I thought we had really good performances on the mound (Saturday) from Austin Cox, Robert Broom and Nick Spear,” Mercer head coach Craig Gibson said in a news release. “Those guys did well for us (Saturday) and proved what they’re capable of.”
Georgia 7, Tennessee 5
Georgia rallied from a four-run deficit en route to evening the weekend series in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The Bulldogs scored three runs in the seventh to pull ahead. Cam Shepherd went 4-for-5 with an RBI and Aaron Schunk went 3-for-5 with an RBI.
Georgia (12-16, 2-6 SEC) scored three runs on Tennessee wild pitches.
Zac Kristofak threw 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for his first collegiate win, with Blake Cairnes picking up his second save. Daniel Vasquez took the loss.
Georgia Tech 5, Clemson 1
Georgia Tech used a three-run fifth inning to even its home weekend series.
Ryan Peurifoy’s two-run homer proved decisive for the Yellow Jackets in the fifth. Joey Bart added an RBI double.
Jay Shadday scattered five hits and struck out five in six innings of work to pick up the win. Robert Winborne and Zac Ryan finished out the game without allowing a hit.
