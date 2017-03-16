Strong third quarter lifts Alabama past Mercer

Mercer was in good shape at halftime.
The Bears had fallen behind by 14 and trailed by only three at the break.
But Alabama took over in the third quarter and maintained control for an 81-57 win Thursday night over the Bears in a WNIT first-round game at Coleman Coliseum.
Mercer’s season ends at 25-7 while Alabama improved to 20-13.
The game pitted a pair of successful head coaches.
Mercer’s Susie Gardner entered the game with a 290-253 record in 18 seasons while Alabama’s Kristy Curry was 370-213.
Alabama was 5-11 in SEC play, but reached the tournament quarterfinal for the first time since 2005.
Both teams were making their second straight WNIT trip. Mercer lost to Georgia Tech 73-56 in the first round while Alabama fell 53-52 to Tulane a year ago in the first round.
The home team advanced, thanks to a rough shooting night by the Bears, who hit only 33.3 percent of their shots.
Sparked by KeKe Calloway, Mercer turned a 29-15 second-quarter deficit into a 33-30 one at halftime.
The Bears, who were 11-3 on the road entering the game, trailed by only 39-36 with 5:59 left in the third quarter after Kahlia Lawrence’s jumper.
While Mercer struggled on offense, Alabama got 3-pointers from Quanetira Bolton, Jordan Lewis and Alana da Silva in a one-minute span, and suddenly the margin was 48-36.
It crept up to 16 points, and Alabama led 56-42 entering the fourth quarter, Mercer scoring only 10 points in the quarter and four in the final 5:59.
Alabama’s lead grew to 21 with 8:03 left in the game, and the Bears managed to cut it to 13 before the Tide officially pulled away.
Consecutive 3-pointers by Hannah Cook and a jumper from Quaneteria Bolton put Alabama up 25-12 with 6:15 left in the second quarter.
The lead grew to 29-15 when Gardner called time with 4:49 left in the half, and the Bears stormed back.
Mercer entered the game averaging 14.4 free throws a game, but took only four, and missed them.
Lawrence led Mercer with 19 points while Sydni Means added 15. Ashley Williams led five Alabama double-figure scorers with 19.
Alabama will play Little Rock, a 72-62 winner over Southern Miss.
