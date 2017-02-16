Strong second quarter fuels Mercer women’s victory

Mercer took advantage of a second-quarter surge and defeated Wofford 61-46 on Thursday in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
The Bears outscored the Terriers 21-10 in the second quarter to take a 37-26 lead into the break.
Sydni Means scored 22 points and Kahlia Lawrence added 16 points as Mercer improves to 21-5, 10-2 in Southern Conference play. Chloe Wanink had 16 points and Grayson Pinholster added 12 to pace Wofford (12-14, 2-9).
Mercer made 44.6 percent of its shots from the field and 81.8 percent of its free-throw attempts. Wofford did not attempt a single free throw, while Mercer went 9-of-11 from the line.
The Bears head to Furman on Saturday for a 2 p.m. contest before closing the regular season Feb. 25 at Samford.
