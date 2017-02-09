Mercer

February 9, 2017 9:14 PM

Mercer women rout Western Carolina

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

In their first meeting with Western Carolina, the Mercer women had to overcome a scoreless first quarter to rally for a two-point win.

There was no so drama Thursday night at Hawkins Arena.

Mercer scored the first eight points and 14 of the first 16 and cruised to an 84-53 win for its second straight victory. The Bears also scored the final eight points of the first half to cruise into halftime with a 46-15 lead.

Mercer improves to 19-5 overall and 8-2 in the Southern Conference, while Western Carolina drops to 7-18 and 2-8. The Bears host UNC Greensboro at 2 p.m. on Saturday in their final home game of the season.

Mercer was dominant in the first half, shooting 63.3 percent from the floor (19-of-30) with 14 assists (seven from point guard Sydni Means) and just one turnover. The strong play was evident on defense, as well, as Western Carolina was forced into 15 first-half turnovers and shot just 6-of-20 in the first two quarters. In that first half, Mercer had a 22-8 lead in points in the paint, a 22-0 lead in points off turnovers and 7-0 lead in fastbreak points.

Kahlia Lawrence led the Bears with 13 points, hitting 4-of-8 from the floor and 4-of-4 from the free-throw, while Means and KeKe Calloway each had 12, and Rachel Selph and Linnea Rosendal each had 10.

Related content

Mercer

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mercer's Kyle Lewis receives Golden Spikes Award

View more video

Sports Videos