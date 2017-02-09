Mercer women rout Western Carolina

In their first meeting with Western Carolina, the Mercer women had to overcome a scoreless first quarter to rally for a two-point win.
There was no so drama Thursday night at Hawkins Arena.
Mercer scored the first eight points and 14 of the first 16 and cruised to an 84-53 win for its second straight victory. The Bears also scored the final eight points of the first half to cruise into halftime with a 46-15 lead.
Mercer improves to 19-5 overall and 8-2 in the Southern Conference, while Western Carolina drops to 7-18 and 2-8. The Bears host UNC Greensboro at 2 p.m. on Saturday in their final home game of the season.
Mercer was dominant in the first half, shooting 63.3 percent from the floor (19-of-30) with 14 assists (seven from point guard Sydni Means) and just one turnover. The strong play was evident on defense, as well, as Western Carolina was forced into 15 first-half turnovers and shot just 6-of-20 in the first two quarters. In that first half, Mercer had a 22-8 lead in points in the paint, a 22-0 lead in points off turnovers and 7-0 lead in fastbreak points.
Kahlia Lawrence led the Bears with 13 points, hitting 4-of-8 from the floor and 4-of-4 from the free-throw, while Means and KeKe Calloway each had 12, and Rachel Selph and Linnea Rosendal each had 10.
