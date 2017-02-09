Mercer baseball picked to win Southern Conference title

The Mercer baseball team was picked Thursday by the media members who cover the Southern Conference to win the conference regular-season championship.
The Bears were picked second in the coaches’ preseason poll behind UNC Greensboro.
Mercer won the conference regular-season championship in 2016.
In the media poll, Mercer received eight of the 16 first-place votes and was followed by Western Carolina, UNC Greensboro and Furman. In the coaches’ poll, Mercer had three of the eight first-place votes, while UNC Greensboro had five. Western Carolina was third in the coaches’ poll.
The Bears also had several players picked to the coaches’ preseason all-conference teams. Pitcher Ryan Askew, shortstop Matt Meeder, third baseman Danny Edgeworth and outfielder Trey Truitt were named to the first team, while catcher Charlie Madden and second baseman Ryan Hagan were second-team selections.
