Mercer women focused on a strong Saturday

4:26 Cop Shop Podcast: Stolen food, a troubling text and a shoplifter with his pants down Pause

0:59 Monsignor Cuddy's remarks during 2013 Mass in his honor

1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers

1:11 Cemetery's flags mysteriously disappear same time each year

4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs'

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral

0:57 They believe "Nothing Just Happens"

2:04 Attorney hopes Jerry Jerome Anderson's sentence is reduced even further

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?