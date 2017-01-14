Mercer women rally for victory at Western Carolina

Rachel Selph’s layup with a second remaining lifted the Mercer women’s basketball team to a 59-57 victory Saturday at Western Carolina.
Kahlia Lawrence scored 30 points and Sydni Means added 11 as the Bears improved to 14-4, 3-1 in the Southern Conference.
The Bears were outscored 16-0 in the first quarter but cut Western Carolina’s lead to six by halftime. Mercer took its first lead with 8:45 to go in the game.
“We got down 16-0 in the first quarter, and that’s a pretty big hole that we dug for ourselves,” Mercer head coach Susie Gardner said in a release issued by Mercer.” We had to talk about just chipping away, possession by possession. Honestly, I thought Western Carolina outplayed us and got us in foul trouble. Kahlia thankfully had another amazing game, and we had a miracle at the end of the game and Rachel hit a big shot.”
Mercer hosts Furman at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
