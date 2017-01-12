Bears bounce back, claim road victory

The Mercer women’s basketball team bounced back from Saturday’s home loss to Chattanooga with a 77-64 victory Thursday at UNC Greensboro.
The Bears (13-4, 2-1 Southern Conference) jumped out to a double-digit lead early and rode that the rest of the way. Mercer led 25-14 after one quarter and 43-23 at halftime.
Kahlia Lawrence had 24 points and nine rebounds to pace Mercer. Sydni Means scored 16 points, while Linnea Rosendal added 10 points.
Nadine Soliman had 16 points to lead Greensboro (9-9, 0-3).
Mercer out-rebounded Greensboro 42-31, 25-19 on the offensive boards. The Bears are at Western Carolina at 2 p.m. on Saturday before returning home Thursday for a 7 p.m. contest against Furman.
