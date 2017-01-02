Sibley scores 23 as Furman holds off Mercer

0:45 Fitness center manager gives advice on New Year's resolutions Pause

1:14 First baby of the year gets name from the Bible

1:48 'She was a brave young lady,' Brooklyn Rouse's aunt says

1:33 Chance Jones credits assistants for first-year success

0:54 Big week for Peach County standout

5:44 Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb

0:40 Bob Denison volunteers to make the old new again

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation

1:18 Chief deputy coroner Lonnie Miley details decomposed body found