Mercer’s Will Bagrou named semifinalist for national soccer award

Mercer soccer player Will Bagrou is one of 15 men’s semifinalists for the Missouri Athletic Club’s Hermann Trophy, the National Soccer Coaches Association of American announced Tuesday via a release from Mercer.
The junior forward from Dacula is the first Mercer player to be named a semifinalist. He is also the first Southern Conference player to be honored since 2012.
Bagrou, the Southern Conference Player of the Year, is the only player from Georgia who reached the semifinalist stage.
The Hermann Trophy is soccer’s equivalent of the Heisman Trophy. The semifinalist selections are based on All-America voting.
The finalists will be determined in part by a fan vote at www.machermanntrophy.org. Voting ends Dec. 13, and the finalists will be announced the following day.
