Mercer’s Clark takes double honors in Southern Conference

Mercer senior women’s soccer standout Maddie Clark has been named the Southern Conference Student-Athlete of the week, as well as women’s soccer Player of the Week.
Clark scored both of Mercer’s goals last weekend to lead the Bears to a pair of 1-0 victories over Furman and Wofford while on the road.
The Peachtree Corners native has nine goals, and four game-winning goals, this season. Clark currently ranks third in the conference and 27th nationall in total goals and second in the conference and 16th nationally in game-winning goals. She is also third in the conference in total points (19), goals per game (0.63) and points per game (1.36).
Clark is tied for third place in the Mercer record book on the single-season game-winning goals and tied for second in career game-winners. She is also in 10th place on Mercer’s career points (55) and in seventh with 22 career goals.
Clark, a biology and chemistry major, has a 3.495 grade point average, and aspires to attend nursing school after graduation this spring.
Telegraph Staff
