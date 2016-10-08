Chattanooga takes down Mercer

Alejandro Bennifield threw four touchdown passes in the first half and ran for another score and Chattanooga rolled to a 52-31 victory over Mercer on Saturday.
The Mocs (6-0, 4-0 Southern Conference) are off to their best start since 1968.
Derrick Craine ran for 160 yards on 17 carries, including a 54-yard score early in the second quarter. Bennifield was 23-for-32 passing for 258 yards and connected with four receivers for touchdowns. Xavier Borishade and C.J. Board each had seven receptions with a touchdown catch.
Bennifield ran for a 21-yard touchdown, and Montrell Pardue scored on a 29-yard interception return to give the Mocs a 52-10 lead midway through the third quarter.
John Russ led Mercer (2-3, 1-2) with 222 yards passing, including an 83-yard scoring throw to Marquise Irvin. Russ added a 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
