Georgia Tech hosts Mercer, tops Bears 35-10

Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com
Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com
Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com
Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com
Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com
Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com
Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson calls a play to J.J. Green (28) during their game against Mercer on Saturday.
Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com
Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com
Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com
Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com
Mercer linebackers Tripp Patterson (33) and LeMarkus Bailey knock back Georgia Tech quarterback TaQuon Marshall, left, during their game Saturday.
Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com
Georgia Tech’s Qua Searcy (1) is dragged down Mercer defenders after a first-down run Saturday.
Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com
Georgia Tech quarterback Matthew Jordan (11) pints to the stands after a second half touchdown against Mercer Saturday.
Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com
Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb, right, shakes hands with Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson after Saturday’s game.
Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com