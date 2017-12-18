Turnovers a blight on Georgia Tech’s season

Preschoolers make cards for UNC basketball team after loss to Villanova

Students from Candace Morgan and Rose DeLaTorre’s Triangle Day School transitional kindergarten class describe letters they wrote for the UNC basketball team after their loss in the National Championship game Friday, April 8, 2016 in Durham, N.C. Morgan graduated from UNC in 2004 and encouraged her students to use the loss as a chance to learn about compassion.