More than 50,000 people rushing a street at midnight? Blame college basketball

Out-of-control celebrations tend to ride hand-in-hand with major championship victories.
North Carolina had a party on its hands late Monday when the Tar Heels beat Gonzaga for the NCAA men’s basketball championship. According to Raleigh television station WNCN, some 55,000 fans rushed Franklin Street, the main road running through the North Carolina campus, following the Tar Heels’ victory.
Campus officials were prepared for the celebration, having closed the street to vehicles in anticipation of the moment. But despite a ban on open flames, four of the seven injuries reported from the celebration came from bonfires set on the street, according to the WNCN report.
According to the Raleigh News & Observer, fireworks were shot off, as well.
The party went past 1 a.m., with at least one sofa falling victim to a bonfire.
WNCN reported that Franklin Street was clear and reopened to traffic a little past 2 a.m.
North Carolina beat Gonzaga 71-65 in Glendale, Arizona.
