Fort Valley State falls short against Lane

Demontay Jones had a 73-yard touchdown pass to Orenzo Smith, but Fort Valley State couldn’t make the long scoring play stand up, falling 10-7 at Lane on Saturday.
Lane (2-0, 1-0 SIAC) scored 10 points after the long Fort Valley State touchdown. According to a Fort Valley State release, Smith caught another pass in the end zone with less than two minutes to go in the game, but a holding call nullified the touchdown.
All scoring took place in the fourth quarter.
Fort Valley State (0-2, 0-1) hosts Clark Atlanta at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
