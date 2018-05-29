Brees nabs Wooden jersey for Purdue to display

In this photo provided by Purdue University, a 1930s-era Purdue jersey worn by John Wooden is seen in late May 2018 in West Lafayette, Ind. When New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees heard the jersey was being sold at auction, he saw an opportunity to help his alma mater showcase its ties to a man most known for winning 10 NCAA men's basketball titles as UCLA's coach. Brees says he paid $264,000 to win a late-hour bidding war for the jersey in mid-May and will allow Purdue to display it at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Purdue University via AP Charles Jischke