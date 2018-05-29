Tennessee standout Admiral Schofield makes his NBA decision

Tennessee basketball standout Admiral Schofield will return for his senior season for the Volunteers he announced in a Twitter statement on Tuesday afternoon.
"I'm happy to announce that I'll be returning to Tennessee for my senior season, and I am focused and hungry to once again chase championships with my teammates!" a statement on Schofield's Twitter account said.
Schofield was among several college stars to "test the waters" with NBA teams this spring, but did not sign with an agent, leaving him free to return to school if he wished.
The 6--foot-5, 240-pound forward out of Zion, Ill., was not projected to be taken in the upcoming NBA Draft, according to a number of online mock drafts.
Schofield averaged 13.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game with the Volunteers last season, the best marks of his career.
