Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield officially announced Tuesday that he will withdraw his name from NBA Draft consideration and return to the Volunteers for his senior season.
Tennessee standout Admiral Schofield makes his NBA decision

By Jared Peck

May 29, 2018 05:01 PM

Tennessee basketball standout Admiral Schofield will return for his senior season for the Volunteers he announced in a Twitter statement on Tuesday afternoon.

"I'm happy to announce that I'll be returning to Tennessee for my senior season, and I am focused and hungry to once again chase championships with my teammates!" a statement on Schofield's Twitter account said.

Schofield was among several college stars to "test the waters" with NBA teams this spring, but did not sign with an agent, leaving him free to return to school if he wished.

The 6--foot-5, 240-pound forward out of Zion, Ill., was not projected to be taken in the upcoming NBA Draft, according to a number of online mock drafts.

Schofield averaged 13.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game with the Volunteers last season, the best marks of his career.

