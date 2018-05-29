The Florida State Seminoles land this basketball transfer

Florida State's basketball program picked up its second transfer this offseason, according to multiple reports.
Rice power forward Malik Osborne transferred to the FSU, picking the Seminoles over Wisconsin, according to the La Crosse Tribune.
Rivals reported Seton Hall and Northwestern were other programs in the mix to land Osborne's transfer.
Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., is near Osborne's hometown of Matteson, Ill.
However, Osborne visited Tallahassee this past weekend and pledged to the Seminoles, though he'll have to sit out the 2018-19 season because of NCAA's transfer rules.
"It was such a family atmosphere there," Osborne told Rivals. "They showed tremendous interest and love in me."
The 6-9, 215-pound Osborne joins David Nichols, who transferred from Albany, as offseason acquisitions for the Noles.
Last week, Phil Cofer, a key to the team's Elite Eight run in March, announced he was returning after receiving an NCAA medical redshirt.
