Citing 'unfinished business,' this Auburn basketball player is coming back to program

Auburn guard Bryce Brown followed a strong junior season by exploring his stock in the 2018 NBA Draft. After going through the process, Brown has decided to hold off on starting his professional basketball career.
Brown announced Tuesday he will return to Auburn for his senior season. Brown’s decision came shortly after teammate Austin Wiley also announced he was returning to the team.
“It has been a dream of mine to play in the NBA one day,” Brown tweeted. “I learned a lot about my game throughout this process, and I want to thank everyone who helped me get to this point in my career. With that said, after talking with my family and coaches, I have decided to return for my senior season at Auburn.”
Brown was a first-team All-SEC selection by the Associated Press in 2017-2018, a season in which he averaged 15.9 points and hit a team-high 107 three-pointers. He also reached 1,000 career points as a Tiger, becoming just the 18th Auburn player to do that before their senior season.
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl expressed his excitement after Brown and Wiley announced they were returning with the following tweet:
Wiley and Brown are two of the four Auburn players who had decided to test their draft stock this offseason. Mustapha Heron planned to hire an agent and enter the draft, but a report indicates he will instead transfer from Auburn. Jared Harper is the lone Auburn player who has not announced his draft decision.
