This New Orleans Saint breaks down what Joe Burrow brings to the LSU Tigers

New Orleans Saints rookie J.T. Barrett spent the last two years in the same position group as new LSU quarterback Joe Burrow at Ohio State. As his former Buckeyes teammate settles in in Baton Rouge, Barrett explained the traits Burrow has that could make him successful as a Tiger.
"He's really smart, tough, willing to do anything it takes to win and he slings the ball," Barrett told NOLA.com. "He can throw the ball around the yard."
Burrow, who officially transferred to LSU on May 21, was Barrett’s backup during the 2016 season. He was in competition to back up Barrett again in 2017, but a shoulder injury late in camp allowed then-freshman Dwayne Haskins to take on the role.
Barrett told NOLA.com that Burrow had been impressing when he suffered the injury. "That set him back, but he was balling," Barrett said. "He was making throws where I turned and looked at the coach like, 'Ooh wee!'"
Burrow left Ohio State after not winning the quarterback competition against Haskins and instead joins a four-man race at LSU. Redshirt junior Justin McMillan, sophomore Myles Brennan and redshirt freshman Lowell Narcisse could not separate themselves during the spring, which seemed to open the door for the Tigers to add a graduate transfer into the mix.
As talented as Burrow is, Barrett stressed Burrow’s understanding of the game as his biggest asset. Per NOLA.com, “Barrett mentioned Burrow's intelligence three times in the two minutes he discussed his former teammate, and that football IQ could help Burrow earn the starting job immediately.”
The challenge of joining a new team in the summer and winning the starting quarterback job is a big one, but according to Barrett, Burrow’s football IQ will give a real shot at getting it done.
"I think the biggest attribute for him is he's smart and knows where to go with the ball," Barrett said. "He's very smart, so he'll be able to grasp the offense pretty fast. "At the end of the day, I think he'll be able to make the plays to win."
