James Madison tops Boston College for women's lacrosse title

Haley Warden scored four goals and Hanna Haven, Elena Romesburg and Kristen Gaudian each had three to lead James Madison to a 16-15 victory Sunday over Boston College for the Dukes' first NCAA women's lacrosse championship.
No. 3 James Madison (22-1) fended off a late rally by No. 4 Boston College (22-2) after taking a three-goal lead with 7:02 remaining. The Eagles scored on two man-down free position shots within just over a minute to make it 14-13 with 4:07 left. BC made it a one-goal game again at 15-14 with 2:44 to play, and again with 22.1 left, but wasn't able to tie the game for a fifth time or retake the lead.
BC took a 9-8 lead 2:38 into the second half when Emma Schurr scored. The Eagles went ahead by two goals on a free position goal by Tess Chandler 1:04 later.
JMU answered with a goal by Haven 5:11 into the second half to make it 10-9 before Maddie McDaniel tied it up at 10-all with 22:09 remaining. The Dukes retook the lead a few minutes later on a goal by Elena Romesburg. Kristen Gaudin padded the lead after a failed clear attempt by BC, causing Eagles coach Acacia Walker-Weinsten to call timeout.
The Dukes went up by three for the second time (they earlier led 4-1) with 7:02 to play after a goal by Haley Warden.
BC tied it for the second time with 51 seconds remaining in first half when Taylor Walker scored to make it 8-all going into the break.
The Eagles were led by Chandler, who had four goals. Sam Apuzzo had three goals and four assists in her Long Island homecoming, and Taylor Walker added three goals.
Molly Dougherty had seven saves for JMU while Lauren Daly had six saves for BC.
It is the first time since 2004 that the national champion has not been powerhouses Northwestern, North Carolina or Maryland. JMU defeated No. 2 UNC in the semifinals while BC defeated No. 1 Maryland, avenging last season's loss in the national championship game.
Comments