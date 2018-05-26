LSU women's golf coach to retire

After 34 years, LSU women's golf coach Karen Bahnsen has decided to step down.
Bahnsen, who has been with the program since its inception as its first signee, announced her retirement Friday.
The Advocate reports Bahnsen's immediate plan involves caring for her ailing father and taking a position with the Tiger Athletic Foundation, LSU's fundraising entity.
Bahnsen leaves as the second-longest tenured coach in LSU athletics history behind only gymnastics coach D-D Breaux, who just completed her 41st season. During her leadership, Bahnsen's teams have won 40 titles, including the 1992 Southeastern Conference championship. They've also finished as high as third in the NCAA championships twice, with current LPGA touring pro Austin Ernst taking NCAA individual medalist honors in 2011.
