Late QB commit could help Alabama land 2019's top tight end

Alabama landed a three-star quarterback out of Arkansas on Friday and might have gotten another recruiter for 2019's top-ranked tight end prospect.
Layne Hatcher, a 6-foot-1, 205 pound dual-threat quarterback out of Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, Ark., decommitted from Arkansas State earlier this year and announced on Twitter on Friday that he has accepted an offer from the Crimson Tide.
"I can not wait to be at Alabama and be a part of the great winning tradition!!" Hatcher said in his post.
Hatcher ranks No. 53 at his position, according to 247Sports.com's Composite Index, but is Alabama's only QB signing in the 2018 class. And he just happens to be teammates with 2019's No. 1 tight end in Hudson Henry, a 6-5, 224-pound four-star prospect who has interest from 28 schools, including Alabama.
"Definitely getting in his ear," Hatcher told 247Sports.com'sHank South in a story published just after his announcement. "I'm going to go see him tonight before I leave actually and do my own recruiting."
Comments