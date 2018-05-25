Orlando Magic after this big-time college coach. Except, he's not interested.

The Orlando Magic's coaching search is a methodical one, with basketball operations president Jeff Weltman keeping search as quiet as possible.
There's no announced timetable to fill the vacancy left after Frank Vogel was fired shortly after a dismal 25-57 record for the 2017-18 season.
A big name, though, surfaced Thursday.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo, who won a national title in 2000, was linked to the position, according to The Athletic.
However, that rumor was quelled when the Lansing State Journal reported Izzo would not take the job.
Orlando's interest in Izzo isn't the first time the Michigan State coach has garnered the NBA's courtship.
Following the 2000 national championship victory, the Atlanta Hawks pursued Izzo. In 2010, Cleveland Cavaliers, with Michigan State alumnus Dan Gilbert as owner, went after Izzo.
Each time, Izzo decided to stay at Michigan State.
The Spartans' athletic program had a tumultuous year with the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal. The basketball program saw reports of sexual assault allegations and allegations of impermissible benefits with star Miles Bridges, according to the Detroit Free Press.
So far, Izzo is cleared of any wrongdoing.
