This FSU basketball player was given an extra season. What it means for the Seminoles

One of Florida State's key pieces to the men's basketball team's Elite Eight run last season is returning.
The NCAA granted Phil Cofer a medical redshirt to return for a fifth year of eligibility.
"I am happy to announce that I will be returning to Florida State's basketball team next season," Cofer said in a statement posted to FSU's basketball Twitter account. "I have been working hard, on and off the court, to prepare for another incredible season. I can't wait to put the Florida State uniform back on."
The social media announcement also referenced rapper Eminem's song, "Without Me."
The decision is huge for the Seminoles, who lost center Ike Obiagu last week with a transfer to Seton Hall after just one season in Tallahassee.
Cofer had a season-ending ankle injury as a sophomore, before becoming fully healthy last season following a limited junior campaign.
He led FSU with 12.8 points per game, and was the only Noles player to start every game for the 2017-18 season.
