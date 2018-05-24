Florida Southern College Moccasins baseball player Christian Maglich made arguably the save of the season to help secure a win for the Moccasins over Tampa on Tuesday, May 22. Florida Southern College Moccasins via Storyful
Florida Southern College Moccasins baseball player Christian Maglich made arguably the save of the season to help secure a win for the Moccasins over Tampa on Tuesday, May 22. Florida Southern College Moccasins via Storyful

College Sports

Watch this college baseball player's incredible game-saving catch.

By Jason Dill

May 24, 2018 04:00 PM

It was a catch worthy of ESPN SportsCenter's Top 10 plays list.

With his team holding a 4-2 lead in the top of the ninth inning in Tuesday's South Region game of the NCAA Division II baseball tournament, Florida Southern's Christian Maglich robbed a home run with a leaping grab over the left field wall.

The Moccasins beat the University of Tampa, then beat UT again on Wednesday to win the South Region championship.

Maglich, who played high school baseball at Cardinal Mooney in Sarasota, Fla., and the Mocs are back in action Saturday as the No. 1 seed in the Division II College World Series, where they face Southern Indiana in the first round in Cary, N.C.

