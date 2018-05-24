Watch this college baseball player's incredible game-saving catch.

It was a catch worthy of ESPN SportsCenter's Top 10 plays list.
With his team holding a 4-2 lead in the top of the ninth inning in Tuesday's South Region game of the NCAA Division II baseball tournament, Florida Southern's Christian Maglich robbed a home run with a leaping grab over the left field wall.
The Moccasins beat the University of Tampa, then beat UT again on Wednesday to win the South Region championship.
Maglich, who played high school baseball at Cardinal Mooney in Sarasota, Fla., and the Mocs are back in action Saturday as the No. 1 seed in the Division II College World Series, where they face Southern Indiana in the first round in Cary, N.C.
