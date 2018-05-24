Florida Southern College outfielder makes surreal catch to save baseball game

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart explains the process of how coaches project players weights. Smart explained it is not an exact science and used former NC State linebacker Bradley Chubb to illustrate that.
Renovations to the west end of Sanford Stadium caused Bulldog players and coaches to reroute the Dawg Walk prior to the G-Day game Saturday in Athens. Players and coaches entered through Gate 2 and walked down through the stands onto the field.
Mercer right fielder Trey Truitt is batting over .400 this season after struggling last season from complications from a concussion. Truitt received vision therapy over the summer after a recommendation from his coach and a teammates mother.