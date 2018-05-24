College student attendance is on the rise at this Florida school.

The University of South Florida announced a student attendance increase over eight ticketed sports for the 2017-18 school year.
USF's football attendance saw a big jump, increasing by 21.2 percent from the previous year. An average of 5,313 students attended USF football games in 2017, an increase of nearly 1,000 students.
"It is great to see USF students coming out to enjoy Bulls athletic events and cheer on their fellow students, who are competing and winning in green and gold," USF athletic director Mark Harlan said in a news release. "Our athletics' marketing team continues to do great work in reaching our student population and our events staff provides a fun and inviting atmosphere in which to witness exciting performances and share in the success of our student-athletes."
Other sports seeing an increase in student attendance were volleyball (102.4 percent increase), men's soccer (62 percent), women's basketball (35.2 percent), baseball (29.6 percent), women's soccer (12.8 percent), softball (11.6 percent) and men's basketball (1.4 percent).
