Here's who the Gators will play in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in basketball

The Florida Gators' 2018-19 schedule has become one game clearer.

The Gators will travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to face the TCU Horned Frogs on Jan. 26, 2019, as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Florida, which made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season, is 4-1 all time in five SEC/Big 12 Challenges. They are a perfect 3-0 under coach Mike White, including an 81-60 win over Baylor last year.

The Gators are 2-0 all time against TCU and will face the Horned Frogs. The previous matchups: a 77-75 win in Gainesville in 1986 and a 73-61 road win in 1964.

Florida's nonconference schedule will also a trip to Madison Square Garden to face West Virginia in the Jimmy V Classic on Dec. 29.

And when those games take place, Florida will need to replace a lot of talent.

Departing seniors Chris Chiozza and Egor Koulechov are off attempting to start their professional careers. Redshirt junior Jalen Hudson declared for the NBA Draft and has until Wednesday to decide whether to stay or return to school. The sharpshooting guard is likely a late second-round pick at best.





Florida returns three starters in guard KeVaughn Allen, forward Keith Stone and forward/center Kevarrius Hayes. A young corps of returners in Mike Okauru, Deaundre Ballard and Chase Johnson will be expected to contribute as well along with incoming freshman guards Andrew Nembhard and Noah Locke and forward Keyontae Johnson.

TCU went 21-12 last season and was eliminated by Syracuse in the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament.

The full list of SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchups are below:

Alabama at Baylor

Arkansas at Texas Tech

Florida at TCU

Texas at Georgia

Kansas at Kentucky

Iowa State at Ole Miss

South Carolina at Oklahoma State

West Virginia at Tennessee

Kansas State at Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Oklahoma