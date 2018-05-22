Watch a 53-year-old Mississippi State baseball legend hit a home run

It has been 13 years since former Mississippi State baseball star Rafael Palmeiro last played in Major League Baseball. While his MLB career is far behind him, the 53-year-old showed Monday he still has some pop in his bat.
Palmeiro hit a solo home run for the Cleburn (Texas) Railroaders in the American Association team’s game against the Fargo-Moorhead (North Dakota) RedHawks. The home run was the first of the season for Palmeiro, whose 27-year-old son Patrick signed with the team alongside him on May 9.
Palmeiro came into his own as a baseball player at Mississippi State, where he became the first player to win the Southeastern Conference batting triple crown for batting average, home runs and RBI. Palmeiro played at Mississippi State from 1983 to 1985 and was part of a two-man tandem with Bulldogs teammate Will Clark known as “Thunder and Lightning.”
Palmeiro played 20 seasons in Major League Baseball and had stints with the Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles. He ended his MLB career with 3,020 hits, 569 home runs and 1,835 RBI and was a four-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove winner and two-time Silver Slugger.
Palmeiro’s pursuit of a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame was taint by a failed drug test in August 2005, five months after he denied using steroids during a Congressional hearing. In 2014, Palmeiro only received 4.4 percent of the votes in 2014, which meant his name would not be included on future ballots.
