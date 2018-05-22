AG: Body may be missing woman, son accused of taking vehicle

New Hampshire authorities have found a body that they believe to be a woman who has been missing for four days, and her son has been arrested in Virginia on a charge of stealing her vehicle.
Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said the body was found in Canterbury on Monday afternoon and is believed to be that of 51-year-old Frances Nash, of Chichester. Her vehicle was reported missing and was found Wednesday in Canterbury.
An autopsy was scheduled.
Police issued an arrest warrant for Nash's son, 21-year-old Phillip Nash, in connection with two missing vehicles, including his mother's. MacDonald said state police in Virginia took him into custody outside of Emporia on Monday night.
MacDonald said Phillip Nash was expected to be arraigned on a fugitive from justice charge. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.
Comments