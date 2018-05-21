Kupcho finds redemption in NCAA title

Wake Forest junior Jennifer Kupcho found redemption Monday by winning an NCAA title she squandered a year ago.
Kupcho overcame a rough three-hole stretch on the front nine at Karsten Creek Golf Club with five birdies over her final eight holes for a 1-under 71 and a two-shot victory over Andrea Lee of Stanford and Bianca Pagdanganan of Arizona.
Kupcho became the first Wake Forest woman to win an NCAA golf title.
A year ago, Kupcho hit into the water and three-putted on the 17th for a triple bogey that cost her the title.
Pagdanganan shot 72, but she made an eagle on the 18th hole that enabled Arizona to get into a playoff. The Wildcats beat Baylor to earn the final spot among eight teams vying for the team title.
