These two University of Georgia coaches share their pitch for the future in Columbus

Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart said he spent a great deal of time in Columbus during his time as a Bulldogs player. On Monday, he returned to the city with a special guest in tow.
Smart and new Georgia men’s basketball coach Tom Crean visited Bulldogs’ fans at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. The crowd of about 300 people were treated to autographs, photo opportunities and a chance to hear both coaches speak.
“I’m really excited to be here today,” Smart said. “Columbus has always been one of my favorite places to come. I’d come down here a lot in college. I had a lot of good college friends for this area. It’s certainly been a very fertile ground, especially in football.”
Smart discussed the future of a Bulldogs’ program fresh off a 13-win season and a spot in the College Football Playoff championship game. He emplored the fans to support the school’s athletic programs, whether it was financially or simply emotionally.
Smart added that the past efforts of the fans have played a crucial role in how far Smart’s team has already come.
“Everybody asked us when we arrived how we were going to recruit better, it was simple — You sell them on the fact the fanbase supports the program,” Smart said.
Entering his third year at Georgia, Smart has become more accustomed to the coaches’ caravan. The same cannot be said of Crean, whose visit Monday was his first ever to Columbus.
Crean said events like Monday’s are important ones for coaches, whether it’s their first year or the 20th. Crean explained fans at these events get a rare, up-close glimpse at coaches, which can help build the fanbase even more. Crean said it’s important to build the energy around the program, which he hopes visits like Monday’s will held do.
“To be able to come to Columbus today and Savannah tomorrow, I think it’s awesome,” Crean said. “I think it’s a big part of the state. We’ve got to keep this being a Georgia city.”
During Crean’s time in front of the audience, he pitched the fans on his building of the Georgia program. He emphasized how important the fans were in his blueprint, saying that fans showing up to basketball home games as well as the football games can help build the brand and attention on his team. He also said the Bulldog fans in Columbus going to road games even outside the short drive to Auburn can be instrumental as well.
Crean has been on a crash course of pitching the Georgia fans on his vision of what’s to come. As he explained Monday, his short time at Georgia has already shown him how dedicated the fans are.
“We’re selling a future. There is such a passion behind Georgia athletics and such a passion inside the school,” Crean said. “I sensed it and had an idea about it before I took the job a little over two months ago. I was unprepared for it. Truly, this is unbelievable.”
Comments