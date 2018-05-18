Tribe19: FSU is the latest school to offer a scholarship to coveted tight end recruit

Florida State is the latest to offer a scholarship to rising senior tight end Erick All, a consensus three-star recruit according to the 247 Sports' composite rankings.
All's high school football coach at Fairfield (Ohio) High, Jason Krause, tweeted All picked up the offer.
All, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end, has 25 offers. Several of those offers are from Power 5 programs like as Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, Kentucky and Louisville.
Ohio State and Penn State have shown interest, but have not offered All yet.
Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin are considered the favorites to land All, according to 247 Sports.
The #Tribe19 recruiting class has 10 commits already, but no tight ends.
Comments