Here's when the first three games of Willie Taggart's tenure with FSU will kick off

The Atlantic Coast Conference on Friday announced game times for the first three weeks of the 2018 college football season.

Florida State's season opener takes place Monday, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. on ESPN against Virginia Tech. The second week game is against Samford at 7:20 p.m. on Sept. 8 on the ACC Network.

Those two games are in Tallahassee.

FSU's first road game takes place in Week 3 with a trip to Syracuse on Sept. 15. That game is slated for a noon kickoff and will be televised one of the ESPN/ABC family of channels (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU).

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The Sept. 3 game against Virginia Tech on Labor Day serves as the first game in the Willie Taggart era, while also a fitting tribute to one of FSU's greatest players.

Peter Warrick, who starred for the Seminoles in the late 1990s and captured a national title over Virginia Tech, is having his jersey retired that night.

The remaining games involving FSU do not have times yet. All of those games, though, are occurring on a Saturday. It's the first time the Noles are not playing a Thursday or Friday night game since 2013.

Times for Miami's games can be found here.