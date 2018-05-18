University of Louisville, ex-athletic director Jurich reach $4.5 million settlement

The University of Louisville has reached a $4.5 million settlement with former athletic director Tom Juirch, according to a press release posted on social media from multiple media outlets.
Jurich was fired in October following a recruiting scandal within the men's basketball program that also led to the firing of head coach Rick Pitino.
Pitino sued the university over his termination, but Jurich did not.
The settlement for Jurich will be received in one lump sum and his personnel file will say he was terminated without cause.
"Everyone is pleased that this matter has been successfully resolved," said UofL Board of Trustees Chairman, J. David Grissom. "All parties can move forward to begin the next chapter."
As a part of the settlement, Jurich and his family will receive tickets to University of Louisville football and basketball games for 20 years. He will also receive no less than $911,000 from Jurich’s Deferred Compensation Plan and another $1.76 million to be paid out over the next eight years.
Jurich's total compensation was $5.35 million in 2016 and averaged $2.76 million a year from 2010 to 2016, according to WDRB.
"I have spent the better part of my career working with a dedicated team of athletes, coaches and staff to elevate the University of Louisville's Athletic Department and I am proud of what we accomplished, which is well documented," Jurich said in a statement.
Jurich spearheaded the university's jump to the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2013. Many of Louisville's athletic programs, including men's and women's basketball, football and baseball were among the nation's best teams during his tenure.
But following back-to-back scandals within the men's basketball program, Jurich's time at Louisville came to an end in October.
Following the most recent scandal, the university released a termination letter it sent to Jurich that accused him of “deliberate dereliction of duties, unprofessional conduct, bullying and breach of your fiduciary obligations.”
That letter will be stricken from record as a part of the settlement.
Vince Tyra was named the university's new director of athletics in March.
