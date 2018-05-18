This Mississippi State quarterback target has made his commitment decision

Three-star dual-threat quarterback Kenneth Jefferson (Sardis, Miss.) committed to Arkansas on Friday. The 6-3, 211-pound Jefferson had 12 other FBS offers from schools such as Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Georgia.
Jefferson is considered the 25th-best player in Mississippi in the Class of 2019, according to 247 Sports’ Composite ranking. He is rated the 17th-best dual-threat quarterback in the upcoming class of recruits.
Mississippi State has nine commits in its Class of 2019. Four-star dual-threat quarterback Garrett Shrader (Charlotte, N.C.) is the Bulldogs’ lone quarterback commit.
Comments