Coach in Japan denies telling players to commit fouls

Kwansei Gakuin head coach Hideaki Toriuchi, right, and the team football director Hiromu Ono attend a press conference in Nishinomiya, western Japan Thursday May 17, 2018. The head coach of Nihon University football team has denied instructing his players to commit fouls against opponents after footage of a controversial tackle went viral. In the video played widely on Japanese television, a Kwansei Gakuin quarterback is blindsided with a late hit by a Nihon University player in the May 6 game. Kyodo News via AP Keiji Uesyo