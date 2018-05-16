Here is a look at some of the most underrated and unheralded recruits in South Florida

Most hard-core South Florida recruiting fans know about running backs Don Chaney, Kenny McIntosh, Nay’quan Wright and Daniel Carter.
But when it is closer to National Signing Day, these are some of the other recruits you might want to remember:
▪ 1: Henry Parrish Jr. (Columbus, Class of 2020): At 5-11, 185 pounds, Parrish had just one college offer (Florida Atlantic) until last week. But Iowa has just offered Parrish, who ran for 1,031 yards and 16 touchdowns as a sophomore last year. Michigan coaches are coming to scout him soon. “The Big Ten is starting to take notice,” Columbus coach Chris Merritt said.
▪ 2: Jacob Baptiste (Northwestern, 2019): He has transferred from Archbishop McCarthy to his home district and the Bulls. At 5-11 and 190 pounds, he bounces off of would-be tacklers. “He’s a beast,” recruiting expert Larry Blustein said.
▪ 3: Vincent Davis (Cardinal Gibbons, 2019): At 5-9, 170 pounds, Davis runs a sub-4.5 in the 40 and has offers from Pitt, Syracuse, Boston College, Illinois, Kentucky, Kansas and Bowling Green. “At some point,” Gibbons coach Matt DuBuc said, “college coaches have to get over his size. He runs behind his pads, has great speed, balance and hands. The best word about him is explosive — he gets a crease, and he’s gone.”
▪ 4: Nigel White (St. Thomas Aquinas, 2019): He’s just 5-9 and 150 pounds and not even the highest-rated back on the Raiders – that would be Carter. However, White has offers from Louisville, Syracuse and Utah.
▪ 5: Marcus Barthell (Miami High, 2019): This 5-8, 170-pounder has just one offer so far — from UAB — but that could change soon based on his talent.
▪ 6: Tajai Davis (Cardinal Gibbons, 2020): A 6-0, 220-pounder, he plays behind Vincent Davis (no relation). His size has left numerous scouts intrigued.
THIS AND THAT
▪ Kaleb Boateng (Fort Lauderdale, 2019) is an underrated offensive tackle with great size at 6-4, 295 pounds. He’s not getting Alabama-type offers, and maybe that’s because he’s not at a traditional power high school program. So far, he has legit offers from Florida, Boston College, Maryland, Purdue and NC State.
▪ Miles Dickens (Deerfield Beach, 2019) is one of the fastest-rising prospects in South Florida. The 6-3, 230-pound defensive end transferred in from Douglas and has been piling up offers this spring — Auburn, Illinois, NC State, Louisville and Kentucky.
▪ Cornerback Jaheem Joseph (Monsignor Pace, 2020) looked to be a mid-major player, with offers from Marshall and Florida Atlantic. However, Louisville and Syracuse made offers last week to this 5-11, 175-pounder who had four interceptions last year. Miami is also interested.
▪ Thomas Willis (Monsignor Pace, 2019) is a two-way standout — a 5-11, 205-pound fullback and linebacker – and he could be headed to Air Force.
