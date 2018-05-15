Florida State quarterback James Blackman (1) passes in the first half of the Independence Bowl NCAA college football game against Southern Mississippi in Shreveport, La., Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.
Florida State quarterback James Blackman (1) passes in the first half of the Independence Bowl NCAA college football game against Southern Mississippi in Shreveport, La., Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Gerald Herbert Associated Press
The Seminoles will open 2019 season in Jacksonville against a mid-major power

By Jason Dill

May 15, 2018 03:30 PM

Longtime mid-major power Boise State announced its playing Florida State to open the 2019 college football season at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

The Broncos, though, jumped the gun a little bit.

Boise State listed the game for Aug. 31 on its athletics website, though a formal announcement from JaxSports was expected Wednesday, according to the Florida Times-Union.

FSU last played a regular season game in Jacksonville in 2008, when the Seminoles beat Colorado 39-21.

The Seminoles agreed to a home-and-home series with Boise State for the 2019-20 seasons five years ago.

Early speculation is the 2019 game would act as FSU's home game, despite it played at a neutral site.

