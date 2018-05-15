A Florida high school student tried to steal his truck. Blake Bortles tells his story

Last week, former University of Central Florida quarterback Blake Bortles, now in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, was at a house party when 18-year-old Joseph Horton, a Fletcher High School student, allegedly attempted to steal his Ford F-150 truck, according to a Jacksonville Beach Police Department report.
According to the report, Bortles left the keys inside the unlocked vehicle.
News 4 Jax reported Horton, who was shown on a surveillance video removing Bortles' wallet from the truck, was charged with trespassing, burglary and grand theft.
Horton couldn't go anywhere with the truck, because it was blocked in, so he left the vehicle and went into the house, according to News 4 Jax. That's when police were called with Bortles, the other guests and the homeowner not recognizing who Horton was.
Over the weekend, Bortles gave his version of the events to the Touching Base podcast:
"So we're at (the) offensive line dinner, which we do weekly all the time," Bortles said in the podcast. "It's all the offensive linemen and me and Cody Kessler, our other quarterback. We're hanging out and we're playing pool volleyball in his pool. It's time to go. It's 6:45-7 o'clock. I saw a TMZ article say it was a late night house party, like the sun was still up. It wasn't event 7 o'clock yet."
"Brandon Linder, our center whose house we were at, his buddy had come home, who lives there (who) nobody really knew. So it kind of desensitized people to a random guy walking in. I walk outside and my truck is turned around, facing the other way from how I parked it."
"I was kind of like, 'Man, this is weird.' The first thing I thought of was we got some buddies who live in the area. Somebody came by and was just messing with me. Colton comes running out and goes, 'Hey, Brandon, there's a random kid in your house.' So Brandon, our center who lives there, grabs the golf club out of my hand and just takes off on a full sprint back into his house."
"It was kind of like a scene out of Bad Boys II. ... Brandon was holding the golf club kind of interrogating this kid. And not shortly after, the cops had shown up."
Bortles also explained on the podcast how his keys were left inside the truck. Bortles said he uses the lock code on the outside of the vehicle's door, instead of the keys.
"Colton, who I think should get blamed for all this, Brandon's random friend who lives with him," Bortles told the podcast. "(He) went out to move my truck so he could get his in. So he moved it and never locked it. So I locked it. He did not. I'm throwing him under the bus."
