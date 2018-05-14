Supreme Court lets states legalize sports betting in historic 6-3 decision

Renovations to the west end of Sanford Stadium caused Bulldog players and coaches to reroute the Dawg Walk prior to the G-Day game Saturday in Athens. Players and coaches entered through Gate 2 and walked down through the stands onto the field.
Mercer right fielder Trey Truitt is batting over .400 this season after struggling last season from complications from a concussion. Truitt received vision therapy over the summer after a recommendation from his coach and a teammates mother.
Philips arena hosted Georgia players, coaches and fans during Media Day for the 2018 National Championship. Georgia plays Alabama Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the NCAA Football Championship.
