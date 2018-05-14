Florida State targets Sean Dollars and Jeremiah Criddell postponed their commitment date by a week. They plan on announcing their college football decision Sunday, May 20, 2018. In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, Willie Taggart gestures as he is introduced as Florida State's new football coach during an NCAA college football news conference in Tallahassee, Fla. Taggart, the conference's only new coach in 2018, is taking over for Jimbo Fisher at Florida State and one of his first moves was to reconnect the Seminoles’ tradition-rich past with their present _ even bringing back Bobby Bowden for the spring game
These two Florida State recruits were supposed to commit Sunday. Here's what happened

By Jason Dill

May 14, 2018 04:55 PM

Two Florida State recruiting targets were supposed to announce their commitments Sunday.

That didn't happen, with the day coinciding with Mother's Day. So Sean Dollars tweeted late last week that he and high school football teammate Jeremiah Criddell were postponing their commitment decision until May 20.

Dollars, the country's No. 1 all-purpose running back on the 247 Sports' composite rankings, and Criddell, a consensus 4-star, are teammates at Mater Dei High in Santa Ana, California.

Mater Dei are the defending national champions.

Florida State assistant coach Donte' Pimpleton is recruiting Dollars, who narrowed his list down to the Seminoles, Oregon, Washington, Southern California, Georgia and Nevada.

Criddell also has FSU, Oregon and Washington as finalists, while adding Oklahoma and Notre Dame to the mix.

